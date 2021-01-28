First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FDT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

