First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.24 and last traded at $50.94. 11,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 13,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund by 86.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 37,646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

