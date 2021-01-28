First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $50.09. 881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47.

Get First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 18.78% of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.