First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Up 0.9%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.88 and last traded at $50.42. Approximately 412,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,327,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

