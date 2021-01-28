First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 786.8% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,300. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

