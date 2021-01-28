First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 8,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
