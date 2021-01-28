First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 8,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,297,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

