First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Short Interest Update

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $138,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of FCVT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 364,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $53.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

