First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Trading Up 1%

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.08. 73,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 94,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDD. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 45.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

