First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.04. 1,365,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,437,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,933,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,665,000 after buying an additional 637,907 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,610,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,056,000 after purchasing an additional 85,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,449,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,536,000 after purchasing an additional 102,960 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,534,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 265,807 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,326,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 139,349 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.