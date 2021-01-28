FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Trading Up 5.4%

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.03 and last traded at $58.68. Approximately 780,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 442,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FirstCash by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $24,690,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

