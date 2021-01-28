FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,785,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 363,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,762,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,316,000 after buying an additional 113,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.