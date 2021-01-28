Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 7%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 11,393,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,244,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

