Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post sales of $115.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.50 million. Five9 posted sales of $92.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $422.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.89 million to $422.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $498.93 million, with estimates ranging from $496.71 million to $501.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $158.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.29. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.41 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $112,661.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,641 shares of company stock worth $12,313,222. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 59.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 14.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

