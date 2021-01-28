Flamingo Price Up 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $31.63 million and approximately $21.54 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00127962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00272096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00068538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00067766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

