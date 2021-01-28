Flash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $861.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Flash has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $861.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flash has traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00124379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00263290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00330841 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

