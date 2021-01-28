Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Flex updated its Q4 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS and its Q4 2021

IntraDay guidance to 0.32-0.38 EPS.

FLEX stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,828,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,034. Flex has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,530 shares of company stock worth $2,068,983. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

