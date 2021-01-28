Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.60 Million

Analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report $26.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $23.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $85.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $86.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $137.70 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $147.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

In other news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $67,592.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,164.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,907 shares of company stock worth $188,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 691,089 shares in the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after buying an additional 507,978 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,246,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 207,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $610.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

