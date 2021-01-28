Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 15,660.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Thursday. 164,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
