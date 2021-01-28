Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 15,660.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Thursday. 164,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Get Flexpoint Sensor Systems alerts:

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.