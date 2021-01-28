FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.27. Approximately 262,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 144,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 154,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 643.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

