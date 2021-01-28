FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Shares Up 0%

FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 269,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 101,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.