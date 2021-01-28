FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Up 0%

FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) shares shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.99. 269,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 101,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period.

