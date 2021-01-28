FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) were up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.79. Approximately 559,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 561,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 49.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 135,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.