Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,760 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.34% of Floor & Decor worth $32,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after buying an additional 341,308 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 645,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,317,000 after buying an additional 288,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 265,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,694,000 after buying an additional 264,213 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND stock opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $420,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $69,734.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,543 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

