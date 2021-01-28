Fluent Financial LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fluent Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $136.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

