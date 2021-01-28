Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 2,859,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,424,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $483.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. Research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 318,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 33,331 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,526,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 542,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

