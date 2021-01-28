Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2024 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2024
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.50 for the period.
NYSE:FLR traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,820. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. Fluor has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $21.50.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
