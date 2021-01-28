Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2024 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2024

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.50 for the period.

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,820. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. Fluor has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.