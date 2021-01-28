Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

PDYPY traded down $3.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,563. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $111.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.22.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

