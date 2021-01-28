Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) Given a £150 Price Target at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) has been given a £150 ($195.98) price objective by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) price objective on Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £109.36 ($142.88).

Get Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) alerts:

FLTR opened at £138.27 ($180.65) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £150.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £24.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.84. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 1-year high of £162.90 ($212.83).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.