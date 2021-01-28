FlypMe Market Cap Reaches $627,835.97 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $627,835.97 and $2,750.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.97 or 0.00897165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.16 or 0.04215430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017709 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

