FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Down 10.8% This Week

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $343,409.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00906628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.57 or 0.04329421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014634 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

