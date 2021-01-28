FOAM (FOAM) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $18,097.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,198,485 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

