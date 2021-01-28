Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.10. Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 620,500 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lac Knife property that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the CÃ´te-Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

