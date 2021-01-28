Folder Protocol (FOL) Market Cap Hits $2.10 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Folder Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $87.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00124379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00263290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00330841 BTC.

Folder Protocol Token Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

