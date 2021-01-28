Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $15.64. Approximately 9,830,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 10,424,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.13% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.