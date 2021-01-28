Ford Motor (F) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

