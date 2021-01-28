Ford Motor (F) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
F stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About Ford Motor
Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.