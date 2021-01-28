Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up about 2.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $155.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,226 shares of company stock worth $5,383,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.