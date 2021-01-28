Fortis Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.5% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

