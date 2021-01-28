Fortive (FTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Fortive to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. CSFB lifted their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

