Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $296.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

