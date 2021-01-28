Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading 13.7% Higher

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $7.62. 11,400,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 4,763,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 53,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 417,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

