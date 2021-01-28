Fountain (FTN) Market Cap Tops $621,756.96

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. Fountain has a total market cap of $621,756.96 and approximately $2,356.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fountain has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Fountain coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00874829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.35 or 0.04155051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

