Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.17% of Fox Factory worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 51.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 153,031 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $10,904,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $9,791,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $9,079,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $8,685,000.

Fox Factory stock opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

