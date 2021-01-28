FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.54 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 2,685,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,571,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.34.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.
About FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
