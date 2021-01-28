FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $33.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Macquarie from $27.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 710,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,519. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. FOX has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 594.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after buying an additional 760,119 shares during the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4,808.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 15.3% in the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 478,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in FOX by 40.9% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,635,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,514,000 after buying an additional 475,037 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.