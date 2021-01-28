FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Trading Down 7.2%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $31.90. 7,887,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 8,102,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in FOX by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

