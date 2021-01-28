Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Shares Up 0.3%

Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.39 and last traded at $36.39. 122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.