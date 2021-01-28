Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 2.45% of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

