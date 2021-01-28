Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,780 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $240.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average of $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

