Free Tool Box Coin (FTB) Price Up 28% Over Last Week

Free Tool Box Coin (CURRENCY:FTB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Free Tool Box Coin has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $9,984.00 worth of Free Tool Box Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Free Tool Box Coin has traded up 28% against the dollar. One Free Tool Box Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Free Tool Box Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00054338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00134176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00285855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00069951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039785 BTC.

Free Tool Box Coin Token Profile

Free Tool Box Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,920,851 tokens. Free Tool Box Coin’s official website is ftbshare.io/index_en.html

Free Tool Box Coin Token Trading

Free Tool Box Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Free Tool Box Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Free Tool Box Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Free Tool Box Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Free Tool Box Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Free Tool Box Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.