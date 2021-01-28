Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $52.33. Approximately 901,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 897,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 36.38%.

In related news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,471 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $381,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,505.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 72.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freedom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

